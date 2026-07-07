VP Sara supporters stage anti-impeachment motorcade

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — Members of the Solid Duterte Supporters Group (SDSG) Davao Oriental Chapter staged a motorcade on July 6, 2026, in support of Vice President Sara Duterte and in opposition to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against her.

The activity gathered motorcycle riders, tricycle drivers, private vehicle owners, and supporters who traversed major roads in Mati City carrying banners bearing the message “No to Impeachment” and “Inday Sara 2028 for President.”

According to organizers, the motorcade aimed to express support for the vice president and to call for national unity amid the political tensions surrounding the impeachment trial.

Photos from the event showed dozens of participants joining the convoy, with vehicles displaying campaign-style posters and green balloons symbolizing support for Duterte.

Participants also posed for group photos while raising clenched fists, a gesture commonly associated with the Duterte political movement.

A request letter circulated online indicated that organizers expected around 50 vehicles to participate in the activity and sought traffic assistance to ensure the orderly conduct of the motorcade along its proposed route.

The convoy passed through several key areas of the city, drawing attention from residents and motorists along the route.

The motorcade was held on the same day the Senate formally opened the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte, a development that has sparked both support and opposition from various groups across the country.

Organizers said the activity was a peaceful expression of their position on the issue and their continuing support for the Vice President. No untoward incidents were reported during the event. PR