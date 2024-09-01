VP Sara urges unity on night market bombing anniversary

IN COMMEMORATION of the eighth anniversary of the Roxas Night Market bombing, Vice President Sara Duterte urged the public to unite to ensure that such a tragic incident never happens again in Davao City.

“Syempre mag-ampo para sa atoang siyudad nga dili na unta mahitabo usab na kinahanglan magkinausa tang tanan ug magkinasabtanay tang tanan nga dili pwede ug dili natu madawat ang mga tao nga nagasupporta ug terorismo (Of course, we must pray for our city so that this tragedy never happens again. We need to be united and understand that we cannot tolerate anyone who supports terrorism)," Duterte said during the commemoration ceremony at Roxas Avenue on Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2024.

Duterte also reflected on her experience during the bombing when she was still mayor of Davao City. She shared that it happened while she was pregnant with triplets, during which she tragically lost two of the babies.

She highlighted how the city government managed the situation, with safety and security personnel conducting the investigation and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) assisting the victims.

In addition to sharing her experience, Duterte spoke with the victims' families and survivors, offering flowers and prayers at the memorial erected at the bombing site.

Meanwhile, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte was not present at the commemoration but was represented by Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr.

In his message, he said the tragedy serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the threats to the city's safety and security.

"Let us honor their memories by ensuring Davao City remains a place for peace. Let us remain vigilant and let us continuously practice the Culture of security. Dili na nato tugutan pag-usab ang ingon aning buhat sa dautan (We will not allow for them to do this bad thing again)," he said.

Prayers, flowers, and candles were offered at the memorial for the 16 Dabawenyos who lost their lives in the bombing.

The tragic incident occurred on September 2, 2016, resulting in 16 deaths and 69 injuries.

The seven individuals responsible for the bombing were found guilty of multiple murders and attempted murders on September 28, 2020, and were sentenced to life imprisonment. RGP