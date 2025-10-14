VP Sara visits Davao quake victims

VICE President Sara Duterte visited families affected by the powerful earthquake in Manay, Davao Oriental, and underscored the importance of disaster preparedness and presence of mind during emergencies.

“Huwag natin kalimutan yung mga itinuro sa atin ng ating mga disaster councils (Let’s not forget what our disaster councils have taught us)," Duterte said in a media interview on Saturday, October 11, in Mati City. "At napakahalaga rin ang ating Go Bag na nandyan sa labas ng pinto o nasa labas ng bahay para paglikas natin ay mahila - mabira nato siya dayon, madala nato (It’s also important to have a Go Bag ready, placed just outside the door or near the house—so we can quickly grab it when it’s time to evacuate).”

The Vice President arrived in Mati City around 10 a.m. to attend the wake of one of the victims of the 7.4-magnitude earthquake. She offered her condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of continued assistance from her office. By 11 a.m., Duterte met with local officials and partners at the residence of Carmen Go Enrique to discuss ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

She said her office helped transport the body of the deceased from Mati to Davao City for the wake.

Duterte also shared her own experiences during the recent quakes, saying she felt the strong tremors both in Davao City and in parts of Cebu, particularly Bogo and Medellin. She reminded residents to stay calm, remember the “duck, cover, and hold” safety procedure, and only leave buildings once authorities declare it safe.

Duterte underscored the importance of having a Go Bag ready at all times, recalling that when the earthquake struck her home in Davao City, she was unable to bring anything with her, not even her cellphone.

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake on October 10 shook large parts of Mindanao, prompting residents to flee from their homes, schools, and offices. The tremor was felt strongly in Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao City, and as far as the Caraga Region and General Santos City.

Initial reports confirmed at least eight fatalities and nearly 500 injuries, with thousands displaced from coastal and upland communities. The Office of Civil Defense and local disaster councils reported damage to houses, bridges, and public buildings in the towns of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Baganga. RGP