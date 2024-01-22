VP Sara visits, extends aid to Monkayo landslide victims

Vice President Sara Duterte visited the wake of a family who was buried alive in a landslide in Barangay Union, Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The Municipality of Monkayo posted on its Facebook, “Gipaabot sa atong Bise Presidente alang sa mga biktima ang pahisubo sa nahitabong trahedya, ilabina sa pamilyang Gumatin diin nahurot ang tibuok pamilya ug kamatay (Our Vice President conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the victims of this tragedy, particularly to the Gumatin family, where the entire household tragically lost their lives)."

Duterte, also the Secretary of Education, extended her condolences to the victims, providing 12 sacks of rice and cash assistance. She also offered prayers for the deceased.

The Municipality of Monkayo, led by Congresswoman Maricar S. Zamora and Mayor Manuel "Way Kurat" E. Zamora, is supporting the wake at the Assembly of God Church.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez's office has also given financial support to the victims' families.

The tragic landslide claimed the lives of 27-year-old Catherine Gumatin; Nine-year-old Hannah Gumatin; three-year-old Dysna Gumatin; one-year-old Arjay Gumatin; 10-year-old Cristelle Gumatin; eight-year-old Aileen Gumatin; 33-year-old Marjomie Nenaria; 35-year-old Ritchell Reboldad; 44-year-old Agnes Bitoon; 35-year-old Elvera Saldua; and 45-year-old Rommel Gumatin, along with one-year-old Amara Kate Delola, sustained injuries during the incident.

The landslide occurred during a prayer meeting inside one of the homes.

In the latest weather forecast by the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mindanao (Dost Pag-asa Mindanao) on January 21, 2024, Davao Region is expected to experience occasional cloudy skies with scattered rain, lightning, and thunder due to localized thunderstorms. RGP