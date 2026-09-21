VP Sara: ‘We deserve better leadership’

VICE President Sara Duterte said the government should return its focus to fundamental governance and the protection of children following the deadly shooting at Banga National High School in South Cotabato, while accusing the Marcos administration of prioritizing political consolidation over its basic responsibilities.

In a statement issued following the September 18 shooting, Duterte, who was also the former Department of Education secretary, said the incident showed how violence could reach schools and put Filipino children at risk. She linked the tragedy to what she described as the administration's failure to prioritize public safety and governance.

“This reminds us that when a government prioritizes political consolidation over fundamental governance, the protection of children is inevitably compromised,” Duterte said.

She also criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration over the incident, saying the government had failed the victims and survivors.

“The Marcos administration has failed the victims and survivors of the South Cotabato tragedy. Countless more Filipino children remain at risk of becoming casualties of this government's incompetence and neglect,” she said.

Duterte added: “Para kasi sa administrasyong Marcos, mas madali ang maging inutil, magnakaw, at magsamantala kaysa magsilbi nang tapat sa bayan.”

“We deserve better leadership than this,” she said.

Duterte served as Education secretary from July 2022 until July 19, 2024, when her resignation from the Cabinet took effect. President Marcos subsequently appointed Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara as her successor.

Her remarks came three days after the shooting at Banga National High School that killed three people, including the 16-year-old student gunman, and injured several others. Initial reports gave varying casualty figures as authorities continued to verify the incident. The provincial government later reported three fatalities and six injured, while subsequent national reports cited eight injured.

According to police and local officials, the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 18. The Grade 9 student reportedly used a firearm belonging to his father, a Department of Education employee, and fired at students in a neighboring classroom before shooting himself. Authorities are investigating how the minor obtained and brought the gun into the school.

The circumstances surrounding the student's alleged participation in an online “true crime” community are also being investigated.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. has asked the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group to determine whether the online community had any connection to the shooting.

Tamayo cautioned against drawing conclusions while the investigation remains ongoing, saying authorities still need to establish the facts surrounding the incident. The provincial government also said identities and other personal details involving the children would be withheld to protect their privacy.

Marcos orders probe, safety measures

Marcos, for his part, ordered a thorough investigation into the shooting on the same day and directed the Department of Education, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Philippine National Police to report on measures taken after previous school shootings.

“Iniutos ko rin ang isang masusing imbestigasyon sa naganap na pamamaril ngayong araw, kabilang na kung paano nakakuha at nakapasok ang isang menor de edad ng baril sa loob ng paaralan,” Marcos said.

He also said the government would introduce additional measures to address remaining gaps in school security and prevent similar incidents.

The Department of Education has meanwhile acknowledged gaps in its preparedness for school shootings. Secretary Sonny Angara said security measures must be strengthened, noting that the agency had traditionally concentrated heavily on students' academic performance.

DepEd also said it was looking into the reported online-community connection and would coordinate with other agencies.

The agency said it would provide psychological first aid and psychosocial support to those affected, while classes in Banga were suspended following the incident.

DepEd also urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information while the investigation continues.

The Banga shooting was reported as the third school shooting in the Philippines in 2026 involving multiple fatalities. Earlier incidents in Tacloban and Zamboanga also prompted renewed discussion on school security, mental health support, firearm access and preparedness for active-shooter incidents. DEF