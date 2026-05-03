VP Sara’s rescheduled foreign trip OK’d

THE Malacañang Palace has confirmed that Vice President Sara Duterte’s request to reschedule her foreign trip has been granted.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on Saturday, May 2, 2026 confirmed to the media that the Office of the President (OP) granted Duterte’s revised travel authority request, now set from May 2 to May 15, rescheduling her previously planned foreign travel.

The Vice President’s trip was earlier cleared for visits to the Netherlands, South Korea, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom, originally scheduled from April 23 to May 15. However, Duterte later deferred the trip due to uncertainty over whether she would be allowed to leave the country, prompting her to submit a revised request.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto had earlier said the OP approved her initial travel authority, with the latest confirmation indicating that the rescheduled itinerary has now been granted.

Malacañang also rejected claims that the approval of Duterte’s travel authority was made at the last minute, stressing that such clearances follow standard procedure.

Castro explained that travel authority for the Vice President is typically issued close to the date of departure, often about a day before the scheduled flight.

“So, para sabihin na last-minute resolution or decision ito, hindi po ganoon. Dahil iyon po palagi, normally nangyayari po ang pagbibigay sa kanya ng travel authority a day before,” Castro said.

The Palace issued the clarification amid questions surrounding the timing of Duterte’s trip.

The development comes as Duterte faces impeachment complaints filed before the House of Representatives of the Philippines, with allegations including the supposed misuse of confidential funds and other accountability concerns — claims she has previously denied.

Recent proceedings have drawn attention after the Vice President failed to attend hearings conducted by the House Committee on Justice, which has begun deliberating on the complaints.

Lawmakers continued discussions on the sufficiency of the filings despite her absence, as part of the initial stages of the constitutional impeachment process.

Under the 1987 Constitution, impeachment complaints must first be evaluated by the House Committee on Justice to determine their form and substance before any potential elevation to the Senate for trial.

As of press time, Duterte has not issued any public statement regarding her rescheduled travel, her absence from the hearings, or the impeachment complaints filed against her. DEF