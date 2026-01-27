VRU collects over P17.5-M fines in 2025

THE City Government of Davao’s Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) was able to collect a total of P17,519,400 in fines for violations under the city’s Anti-Smoking and Liquor Ban ordinances in 2025.

This is significantly higher than its 2024 collection of more than P12 million.

Ret. PLt. Col. Jacy Jay Francia, VRU’s Head, told the City Information Office (CIO) on Friday, January 23, 2026, that for 2025, their office issued citation tickets to a total of 10,963 individuals caught violating the city’s anti-smoking ordinance, while 3,075 others were caught in violation of the city’s Liquor Ban.

These are also significantly higher than the number of violators caught in 2024, with 6,675 for the Anti-Smoking Ordinance and 1,021 others for violating the liquor ban.

“Makita nato nga dako ang gisaka sa atoang apprehension, but it does not mean nga nidaghan ang atoang violators. It only shows nga gipakusgan nato ang atoang efforts ug ang atoang campaign nga kanunay pag-monitor sa public places ug establishments (Although there is an increase in the apprehensions, this does not imply that the number of violators also increased. It points to our strengthened efforts in consistently monitoring public places and establishments),” Francia explained.

He also reminded Dabawenyos anew of the strict implementation of the Anti-Smoking and Liquor Ban ordinances in the city.

Individuals caught violating these ordinances will be fined P3,000 for Anti-Smoking and P3,000 for Liquor ban violations. A higher fine of P5,000 for the first offense will be imposed on establishments caught selling liquor or cigarettes or both to minors. CIO