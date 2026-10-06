VRU deputizes 100 personnel from other offices amid smoking, liquor code fine hike

THE Davao City Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) is expanding its enforcement force by deputizing a total of 100 personnel from key local agencies, including proposed traffic enforcers, to crack down on recurring smoking and liquor code violations—particularly individuals smoking while driving public utility and private vehicles.

The move comes as VRU data through August 2026 revealed total fine collections reaching ₱9,529,500 across 7,755 citations, comprising 5,943 anti-smoking infractions and 1,812 liquor code violations.

Collections jumped significantly from the first half of the year, where 3,929 citations generated ₱7,973,500 from January to June.

To bolster the unit’s current roster of 50 enforcers covering the entire city on 24-hour rotations, the Anti-Smoking Task Force approved a resolution deputizing plantilla personnel from the Civil Security Unit (CCSU) and Public Security and Safety Office (PSSO), along with 70 officers from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

A total of 70 CCSU personnel and 40 PSSO personnel were scheduled for orientation on October 5 with the City Legal Office to learn proper legal procedures for issuing citation tickets in public markets, schools, and assigned duty areas.

"In truth, gamay ra gyud ang atong enforcement enforcers — 50 enforcers lang, tapos 24 hours pa gyud (In truth, our enforcement team is really small—only 50 enforcers, and that's even for 24-hour coverage)," VRU Head Jacy Jay Francia said during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday.

"So dili gyud atol na ma-perform nato kung unsa atong desired sa atong duty. These Certified Code Enforcement Officers are plantilla, and i-deputize sila as enforcers (So we really can't perform our duties as effectively as we desire. These CCEO personnel hold plantilla positions, and they will be deputized as enforcers)," Francia added.

Beyond fixed establishments and public markets, the VRU is prioritizing recurring violation hotspots—such as school zones around University of Mindanao (UM) Matina—and moving to deputize City Transportation and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) traffic enforcers to target motorists smoking in transit.

"We are planning to also deputize members of the Traffic Enforcement kay naa'y recurring violation habang nag-smoke while driving (because there are recurring violations on smoking while driving)," the representative added, highlighting that enforcers have been flagging drivers, public utility vehicle operators, and riders smoking en route along major highways.

Francia previously emphasized that regulations apply strictly to all individuals without exemption, maintaining that the expanded deputization drives ensure consistent 24-hour compliance across all administrative districts.

Reiterating the need for strict and uniform adherence across Davao City, Francia stressed that full compliance with the liquor ban creates a fair playing field for all local establishments.

"Ang kuan man gud sa mga establishment, kung mutuman lang gyud ang tanan nga establishment, tuman ang tanan na mag-tutup ra gyud 1:00... pantay-batas ang atong petisyon sa ila (The thing with establishments is, if every establishment just complies, everyone closes right at 1:00 AM... our appeal to them is equal application of the law)," Francia explained.

"Ang uban man gud, mag-violate, ang uban mag-compliant. Pero kung 2:00 o 1:00 gyud tanan wala na, mas maayo na. Dapat mutukod tanan nga pantay-pantay (Some violate while others comply. But if all businesses close strictly by 1:00 AM and stop serving, it establishes a uniform standard where everyone stands on equal footing)," he added.

Francia urged both business owners and citizens to observe the regulations equally, warning that establishment owners who continue to tolerate recurring violations face administrative sanctions through the Business Bureau—including temporary license suspension, non-renewal, or permanent revocation and closure. GRS