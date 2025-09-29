VRU nets P11.5M in anti-smoking, liquor violators’ fines

THE Davao City Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) logged 3,365 anti-smoking and 1,589 liquor violators as of August 2025, figures higher than those recorded in the same period last year.

Jacy Jay Francia, head of the VRU, said the number of violators in 2025 has increased compared to 2024, which recorded 3,105 anti-smoking and 765 liquor violators.

Francia also reported that the office has collected P11,534,800 through the issuance of citation tickets, a significant increase compared to the P9 million collected as of August 2024.

“The increase can be attributed to pag increase nato sa time maskin almost same ang apprehension, pero ang increase kaayo P11 million na ta karon compared sa P9 million (The increase can be attributed to the extension of our time, even though the number of apprehensions is almost the same. However, the increase is significant as we now have P11 million compared to P9 million before),” he said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO).

Francia added that another factor contributing to the increased collection is the higher penalties. The fine has doubled, increasing from P1,500 to P3,000.

The VRU also reported that many of the violations were committed in the nooks and crannies of the city, with individuals caught drinking alcohol and smoking along roads and in hidden areas. Francia said they often receive negative reactions from violators, who argue that they are already in remote or secluded areas, but he clarified that such areas are still considered public spaces, and the ordinances still apply.

To recall, the 20th City Council approved the Revised Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance on April 16, 2024, and the amended Comprehensive Liquor Code on May 7, 2024. Both measures were authored by Councilor Luna Acosta to protect minors and regulate alcohol and tobacco use in the city.

Under the Anti-Smoking Ordinance, violators face fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 and will be issued a citation ticket. Failure to pay will incur an additional fee of P100 per day per count.

Meanwhile, under the revised Liquor Code, violators face similar fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000, possible revocation of business permits, and even imprisonment of up to one year.

On August 7, 2025, Francia admitted that with only around nine regular personnel, the VRU relies heavily on 50 volunteers from auxiliary units to help monitor various areas throughout Davao City.

He also shared that the VRU is currently coordinating with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to deputize its personnel to apprehend violators, particularly along major roads and thoroughfares. Additionally, they are considering deputizing barangay kagawads to enforce the ordinances in far-flung areas of the city. RGP