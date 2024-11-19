Wagdos, Catubig dominate National Milo Marathon 2024 Davao Leg

DAVAO City standouts Sonny Wagdos and Lyka Catubig emerged 21K champions in the National Milo Marathon (NMR) 2024 Davao Leg, which drew over 12,000 runners at the SM Lanang Premier on Sunday morning, November 17, 2024.

The 31-year-old Wagdos, a Cambodia Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist, ruled the men’s 21K division by clocking one hour, eight minutes, and 37 seconds (1:08:46). He bested veterans Joerge Andrade (1:14:57) and Elmer Bartolo (1:17:27).

Meanwhile, University of Mindanao (UM) Criminology sophomore Lyka Catubig topped the women’s 21K race, finishing in 1:30:15. She outran the next two placers Julie Mae Jayco (1:34:57) and Rachel Subere (1:46:37).

Wagdos and Catubug secured their spots in the national finals set for December 1, 2024, in Cagayan de Oro City.

"Lipay gyud kay last 2017 pa ko last nidagan sa Milo Davao (This is special because the last time I ran here in Milo Davao was in 2017)," said Wagdos,

dedicating his victory to his wife, Jezza, and their son, Winszy.

The National Capital Region (NCR)-based national track and field team member surpassed his personal best of 1:12:00, which he set in the 2017 NMR Davao Leg, where he also claimed the title.

The win marks his eighth Milo Marathon race, adding another milestone to his storied career.