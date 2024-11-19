Wagdos, Catubig dominate National Milo Marathon 2024 Davao Leg

DAVAO City standouts Sonny Wagdos and Lyka Catubig emerged 21K champions in the National Milo Marathon (NMR) 2024 Davao Leg, which drew over 12,000 runners at the SM Lanang Premier on Sunday morning, November 17, 2024.
The 31-year-old Wagdos, a Cambodia Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist, ruled the men’s 21K division by clocking one hour, eight minutes, and 37 seconds (1:08:46). He bested veterans Joerge Andrade (1:14:57) and Elmer Bartolo (1:17:27).
Meanwhile, University of Mindanao (UM) Criminology sophomore Lyka Catubig topped the women’s 21K race, finishing in 1:30:15. She outran the next two placers Julie Mae Jayco (1:34:57) and Rachel Subere (1:46:37).
Wagdos and Catubug secured their spots in the national finals set for December 1, 2024, in Cagayan de Oro City.
"Lipay gyud kay last 2017 pa ko last nidagan sa Milo Davao (This is special because the last time I ran here in Milo Davao was in 2017)," said Wagdos,
dedicating his victory to his wife, Jezza, and their son, Winszy.
The National Capital Region (NCR)-based national track and field team member surpassed his personal best of 1:12:00, which he set in the 2017 NMR Davao Leg, where he also claimed the title.
The win marks his eighth Milo Marathon race, adding another milestone to his storied career.
First Milo title
Catubig, a 2023 Philippine National Games (PNG) triple gold medalist, delivered a stellar performance in the women’s 21K event, clocking 1:30:15 to claim her first Milo title, improving on her fifth-place finishes in the women’s 5K category in the 2018 and 2019 editions.
"Lipay kaayo ko ug proud kay nakaya ug nakuha nako akong best performance po (I’m very happy and proud because I gave my best performance)," she said in an interview with SunStar Davao.
She surpassed her personal best of 1:35:27, set during the BLD Run 21K. Catubig shared that winning the champion’s trophy was merely a bonus, as her main goal was to meet the qualifying time for the national finals.
However, despite securing a slot in the Cagayan de Oro battle of champions, she won’t be able to compete as the national finals coincide with the BIMP-Eaga Friendship Games in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, where she will also represent Davao City.
Top finishers
In the 10K race, Aaron Gumban and Kate Duffy Gel McDowell shared top honors. Gumban claimed the men's 10K title with a time of 37:05, followed by James Desquera (40:47) in second and Cedric Allen Simbajon (42:28) in third.
McDowell, 19, dominated the women’s 10K with a time of 41:43. Her fellow University of Mindanao (UM) athletics teammate Andrea de Guia finished second in 48:57, while Roxanne Boltiador took third with 54:36.
“First time nako sad ning pagdaug sa Milo kay third ra ko atong 2019 sa 5K (This is also my first time winning in Milo because I only placed third in the 5K event back in 2019),” the 19-year-old McDowell said in a separate interview.
The biggest delegation award went to Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (Dranhs), with the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) placing second and Davao City National High School (DCNHS) in third.
The champion family award was given to Raquel, Rheniel, and Alwin Macapayad.
Over 12,000 runners participated in the return of the NMR Davao Leg after a five-year hiatus.
In 3K, Cedrick Nathaniel Namuc and Maegan Roxas copped the men's and women's titles, respectively.
Run Rio Inc. organized the country’s largest footrace, with KinetixSports under Kenneth Sai as the local organizer.
Winners took home cash prizes, trophies, and merchandise. MLSA