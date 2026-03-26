Walking through Davao’s past

AS THE 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration wraps up, residents and visitors are looking beyond festivities and turning to the city’s past through heritage walking tours that bring Davao’s history to life.

Through initiatives such as the “Dabawenyo Ko: Heritage Walking Tour” and the newly launched Furusato Davao Tourism Circuit, participants explored the stories that shaped the city and the identity of its people.

Held on March 14 and 21, the heritage walking tour led participants through historic sites, turning familiar streets into living narratives. From San Pedro Street to Magsaysay Park, each stop revealed layers of Davao’s past and the communities that built it.

Beyond the landmarks, the stories stood out. Participants learned how early settlers thrived, how trade and migration influenced growth, and how generations of Dabawenyos helped shape the city. The tours highlighted that heritage is not just history—it remains part of everyday life.

The Furusato Davao Tourism Circuit, launched on March 13 by the Davao City Tourism Operations Office, complements the effort. “Furusato,” a Japanese term for “hometown,” reflects the tour’s goal of reconnecting people with shared history and cultural roots.

As part of the “Suroy Ta” initiative, the circuit highlights Davao’s historical ties with Japan. The familiarization tour gathered tourism stakeholders, cultural advocates, and media practitioners to visit sites such as Mintal’s “Little Tokyo” and the Inin Japanese Museum.

These sites trace the presence of early Japanese settlers whose contributions to abaca farming and trade helped shape the city’s economy and earned Davao its reputation as a “Little Tokyo” of the Philippines.

Across the tour stops, history emerges not just in structures but in stories. San Pedro Street reflects early commerce and governance, while Magsaysay Park stands as a witness to decades of community life. In Mintal, remnants of Japanese influence—from pre-war structures to cultural markers—tell stories of migration and connection.

More than curated itineraries, the tours bridge past and present, linking generations and cultures. They turn everyday spaces into reminders of shared memory and identity.