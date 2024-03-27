Waste consciousness urged during Holy Week

A DAVAO City-based environment group urged Dabawenyos to mind their waste during Holy Week.

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, executive director of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), said in a media interview on Monday evening, March 25, 2024, at the Mangroves, Coastal Road, Davao City, emphasized the importance of environmental consciousness during Holy Week celebrations.

“Also be considerate sa atoang nature and sa atoang our environment as well as we should properly manage our waste gihapon karun (We must consider our nature and environment and manage waste properly),” he said.

Peñalver advised using tumblers instead of single-use plastics, especially for activities like the station of the cross and ‘sugat’ to reduce waste accumulation, particularly in areas like Shrine Hills, known for post-Holy Week garbage buildup.

He underscored the need to honor both the life of Jesus and the blessings of the environment.

He also urged avoiding Holy Week activities near important watersheds, emphasizing the vigilance of Bantay Bukid in safeguarding these areas.

To prevent the recurrence of past issues during Christmas and New Year celebrations, Peñalver commended the City Government of Davao for issuing instructions to barangays to enforce regulations and the Watershed Code, particularly in protecting critical watersheds.

Meanwhile, the Public Security and Safety Security Office (PSSO) issued a memorandum to barangays, particularly in critical watershed areas like Barangay Carmen, Panigan-Tamugan, and Paquibato, to monitor protected areas and regulate local tourist visits during Holy Week.

Angel Sumagaysay, head of PSSO, emphasized the need to prevent abuses like littering in these areas to maintain environmental integrity. RGP