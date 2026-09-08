Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao marks 65 years of Dabawenyo hospitality

Championing Davao’s Farmers

As part of its 65th anniversary celebration, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao also launched “Kabilin sa Yuta,” a corporate social responsibility initiative dedicated to supporting and empowering women farmers across Davao City.

Inspired by the belief that every harvest carries a story, Kabilin sa Yuta shines a light on the women behind the fresh produce that reaches the community’s tables. The initiative aims to celebrate their hard work and resilience while strengthening the connection between local producers and the communities they serve.

As part of the anniversary celebration, guests took home fresh produce sourced from local women farmers as their giveaways a meaningful gesture that brought together sustainability, community support, and the spirit of “sariling atin.”

The initiative will continue through the Kabilin sa Yuta Farmers’ Market, which will be held inside the hotel on September 5–6 and September 12–13, 2026. The market will give guests and members of the community an opportunity to discover and support locally grown products while learning more about the farmers behind them.

Through Kabilin sa Yuta, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao hopes to create greater awareness of the people behind every harvest and help build a stronger bridge between local farmers, businesses, and the community.

Six decades of heritage

For 65 years, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao has stood witness to Davao City’s growth and transformation. From its beginnings in 1961, the property has remained a familiar destination for generations of Dabawenyos and visitors to the city.

Its distinct identity is also closely tied to its architecture, designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin. The property’s iconic design has become part of Davao’s built heritage, while its continued operation has allowed generations of guests to experience a piece of the city’s history.

Over the years, the hotel has hosted family celebrations, corporate gatherings, government functions, and countless personal milestones, creating memories that have become part of its own story.

“While the years have changed the city around us, one thing has remained constant: the warmth of the people who walk through our doors. Our greatest privilege is not simply maintaining a property that has stood for 65 years. It is being entrusted with the memories of generations of Dabawenyos,” said Hotel Manager Sherry Ross Maglasang.

The anniversary celebration carried the theme “Pasigarbo sa Insular: 65 Years of Dabawenyo Hospitality.” At the heart of the celebration was Panagtigum, which means “gathering,” a fitting expression for an evening that brought together the people who have been part of the hotel’s remarkable journey.

The gala was designed as a “Trip Down Memory Lane,” inviting guests to reconnect with cherished memories, childhood experiences, and their cultural roots as Filipinos. Through its atmosphere and performances, the celebration became more than an anniversary it became a collective remembrance of the generations who have grown alongside the Insular.

Chief Operating Officer Hanniel T. Ngo of Waterfront Hotels & Casinos also reflected on the hotel’s continuing journey:

“And as we look toward the future, our commitment only grows stronger to continue creating meaningful experiences, preserving our heritage, and shaping a beautiful landscape of memories for the next generation of Dabawenyos.”

The evening was a celebration of the past, a recognition of the people who continue to shape its present, and a look toward the future of Dabawenyo hospitality.

As it enters its 66th year, Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao looks toward the future while remaining anchored in the values that have defined its six-and-a-half-decade history.

From the first guests welcomed through its doors in 1961 to the guests it continues to serve today, the hotel’s 65-year journey reflects not only the story of a hospitality institution, but also the story of generations of Dabawenyos who have grown alongside it, making the Insular more than a destination, but a cherished part of Davao’s heritage. PR