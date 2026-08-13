IN DAVAO City, August arrives not just as a season, but as a shared rhythm — heard in the beat of drums echoing through the streets, seen in bursts of color and movement, and felt in communities coming together for Kadayawan, the city’s grand celebration of culture, harvest, and identity.

This year’s Kadayawan has grown from indigenous thanksgiving rituals into one of the Philippines’ most vibrant festivals. Rooted in gratitude for nature’s bounty, it has evolved into a citywide expression of what it means to be Dabawenyoh: diverse, resilient, and deeply connected to one another.

This year, that spirit comes together under the theme “We Are One KadayawOne.” More than a festival tagline, it captures the shared identity that brings Davao’s indigenous peoples, settlers, migrants, and visitors together in one celebration.

“This year’s Kadayawan celebrates the unity of our cultural communities, settlers, and guests,” the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said. “It is a reminder that Davao’s strength lies in its diversity.”

At the heart of the festival are the city’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes, whose traditions anchor Kadayawan to its roots. Through performances, rituals, and craftsmanship, they keep alive stories passed down through generations, grounding the celebration in heritage while sharing it with the wider community.

That connection to history takes center stage with the return of Subang Sinugdanan, a cultural showcase after a seven-year hiatus. The performance retraces Davao’s beginnings and portrays how indigenous peoples, early settlers, and migrants came together to build a shared community.

“Subang Sinugdanan reminds us of where we came from,” festival organizers said. “It tells the story of unity from the very beginning.”

That story of unity unfolds across the city in both grand spectacles and quiet moments. Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan pulses with energy as dancers transform the streets into a moving stage of tradition and storytelling. Pamulak sa Kadayawan turns floats into vibrant displays of creativity inspired by Davao’s rich agricultural landscape.

Yet beyond the spectacle, Kadayawan also lives in everyday moments: a vendor carefully arranging durian and mangosteen, a weaver demonstrating intricate patterns to curious visitors, or families sharing food shaped by generations of cultural exchange.

These moments reflect the heart of “We Are One KadayawOne” — a celebration that brings together different cultures, stories, and livelihoods while recognizing the common ground that connects them.

Davao’s identity as a center of agricultural abundance remains central to the celebration. Known for fruits such as durian, pomelo, and lanzones, the city showcases not only its produce but also the communities and livelihoods behind them.

“Kadayawan is not just about culture; it is also about livelihood,” the CTOO said. “It opens doors for local businesses and promotes inclusive growth.”

Trade fairs and exhibits give small enterprises, artisans, and entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their products, linking tradition with opportunity. In this way, Kadayawan serves as both a cultural celebration and an economic driver, supporting local industries while helping preserve the heritage that makes Davao unique.

The festival traces its roots to indigenous thanksgiving rituals celebrating a bountiful harvest. Over time, it took on different forms, including its earlier identity as Apo Duwaling, before evolving into the Kadayawan known today.

Through those changes, its core message has endured: gratitude for nature’s bounty, pride in heritage and the strength that comes from coming together.

As the 2026 celebration officially opened, officials echoed that message of unity, emphasizing how Kadayawan continues to reflect the spirit of a city built by many.

“Kadayawan is a celebration of who we are as Dabawenyos,” then-Davao City Mayor, now Vice President Sara Duterte, said during the opening rites on Aug. 7, 2026. “Despite our differences, we remain one community.”

That is the heart of Kadayawan: many cultures, many stories, and many communities, coming together as one.

Kadayawan is more than a festival. It is a reflection of Davao — its people, cultures, stories, and shared hopes. It is in the way communities come together, celebrate what makes them different, and find strength in what they share.

This is what Kadayawan is about: many stories, many traditions, one Davao.

This year, we celebrate together. We are one. We are KadayawOne. RGL