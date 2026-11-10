wegotmail: 4 tipping points in Barmm’s peace and development

(WITH the first Barmm Regular Government in place, the region is essentially at a tipping point – a crucial stage where the region reaches a level of change that can lead to irreversible transformation. In this 4-part series, tipping points also refer to areas that if major breakthroughs are achieved, a fundamental shift in Barmm's overall peace and development landscape is realized.)

First tipping point: The Economy

Barmm’s economy has to grow annually within the 6%-8% range to catch up with other regions. While the region recorded the second highest growth rate in 2021, it remains to have the least contribution to the national economy at roughly 1.14% as of 2025. We saw in 2021 how robust growth significantly contributed to the historic drop in poverty. This, however, also implies that growth must not only be robust, but most importantly, it must be inclusive. The link that binds inclusive growth and poverty reduction was harnessed by the expansion of the services sector. Over the past 20 years, Services sector was able to outpace Agriculture as the leading sector in terms of gross value added in the region.

This is a solid case of economic structural transformation.

Also, this points us to a highly consequential agent – private capital.

Barmm’s block grant, though significant in scale, cannot be the main driver of growth. It can be the precipitating factor, a provider of the enabling environment, but not the main cause. No economy thrives on consumption and services alone. Capital formation, which is essentially the building of assets, has the greatest propensity to drive growth in a sustainable manner. The main engine – the fuel that drives asset creation - is private capital.

There are several factors that predicated the inflow of private capital.

One is predictability. This is why the passage of the Bangsamoro Revenue Code is important. There has to be a safety net at the policy level that guarantees return of investment.

Second is efficiency.

There has to be a deliberate effort to lower the cost of doing business. A positive enabler/enabling mindset – as opposed to a regulatory mindset – should dominate in the narrative about protecting and strengthening the MSMEs as they are not just part of the economy, but they are, in fact, the economy.

Third is access.

Strategic infrastructure support that will connect communities, markets, and growth centers will create and guarantee demand. There is no better incentive to an investor than a sustainable and reliable demand. This is why a Bangsamoro Road and Bridge Network Development Project is recommended to be designed and launched as soon as possible - as part of the overall Bangsamoro Transportation Development Plan.

Fourth is energy.

This is where Barmm will potentially exhibit the highest structural growth, but currently under-invested. As markets and economies pivot toward AI and toward renewable energy sources, Barmm carries the enormous potential of providing its energy requirements. This is why a roadmap on energy development must be on a discussion.

The years 2027 and 2028 will have the largest disruptions as a result of structural adjustments and correction in global markets, particularly labor markets, but Barmm can softly cushion the shocks by optimizing its comparative and competitive advantages. There are easy candidates: Halal ecosystem (food, agribusiness, etc.), Islamic finance, growing tourism demand, rising formalization of business entities, rapid expansion of the services sector, among others.

The economic structural transformation in Barmm that favored services over agriculture did not undermine agriculture as the region’s economic backbone. While the economic structural transformation resulted in the shift in employment structure, agriculture remains to be the largest source of income, livelihood and employment in the region. The growth and expansion of the services sector complements and reinforces the strengths of agriculture sector through an improved value chain.

But the issue in agriculture at its core is not just an issue of markets (or a matter of backward and forward linkages); it is an issue of productive efficiency.

As the region continues to be vulnerable to shocks (human and natural) and plagued with infrastructure and technological gaps, productive efficiency suffers, driving farmers into an endless cycle of liquidity and debt trap. Markets will simply come if productive capacity is in-place, and productive capacity will continue to expand if there is efficiency.

This led me to a very important point – the modernization of agriculture.

But modernization comes with a hefty price tag. It simply cannot arrive in the form of a blanket policy for all commodities. It has to be strategic and targeted.

This is where the notion of allocative efficiency comes in.

In which agricultural commodities does Barmm really enjoy a strong comparative and competitive advantage? What livelihood support can deliver lasting impact and effectively reduce inequities in the rural communities? Which investments will deliver broad-based effects in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas? Whose capacities can be strengthened and tapped to sustainably deliver economic justice? These are some of the difficult questions that MAFAR needs to confront and provide answers.

Inflow of private capital, asset creation, strategic infrastructure, modernization of the agriculture sector, a vibrant and resilient business community, and energy development are key pathways in this first tipping point.

To say that Barmm’s economy is less important in the discussion of peace and development in the region is to get lost in the intersectionality of the 4 tipping points.

(Editor’s note: Ever Abasolo is an Economist who served as the Lead Consultant in the formulation of the 2nd Bangsamoro Development Plan 2023-2028 and its midterm update, Bangsamoro Development Investment Program 2023-2028, Camps Transformation Investment Program 2023-2028, and Bangsamoro MSME Development Plan 2027-2032)

- Ever Abasolo