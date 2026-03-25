wegotmail: A crisis of cost and dignity: Urgent action on fuel prices and public welfare

I RISE today on a matter of collective privilege—not only as a member of the August Body, but as a representative of the ordinary Dabawenyo who bears the daily burden of rising fuel prices.

At a time when global instability, particularly due to the war in the Middle East, continues to drive oil prices upward, we are confronted with a stark reality: the crisis is real, it is present, and it is the poorest and most vulnerable who are paying the highest price.

Based on available government data, the prices of petroleum products, such as diesel and gasoline, have increased by an average of ₱80 to ₱106 per liter this year, triggering a corresponding rise in the prices of food and other basic commodities.

What we are experiencing is not a routine fluctuation—it is a compounding crisis. Rising fuel costs are fueling inflation across essential goods. As of March 19, more than 70% of fruits and vegetables in Bankerohan Public Market have increased in price, particularly onions, garlic, tomatoes, carrots, eggplant, and pechay. In meat and seafood, around 80% of products have increased in price. Even rice and eggs have not been spared.

Apektado kita tanan ani’ng fuel price hikes. However, this crisis does not affect all sectors equally.

For our public utility drivers, every increase in diesel prices directly reduces their already modest daily earnings—amounting to losses of at least ₱500 per day. Some operators have even been forced to suspend operations.

For our fisherfolk, where fuel accounts for 70% to 80% of operational expenses, many are compelled to remain ashore—unable to fish, and therefore unable to earn.

For our delivery riders, losses of up to ₱100 per day further diminish their already limited income.

And ultimately, for our commuters—workers, students, and vendors—the impact is immediate and unavoidable. Rising fuel prices translate directly into higher transportation costs and more expensive goods.

This representation firmly believes that temporary relief measures are no longer sufficient to address the scale of this problem.

There is a clear need for legislative reform.

The Oil Deregulation Law has left fuel prices largely unchecked, allowing oil companies to dictate pricing. In times like this, ordinary citizens are left to absorb the burden of every increase. Even the Department of Energy has acknowledged its limited capacity to intervene due to this law.

We now see, in real terms, how this policy disadvantages ordinary Filipinos—and why stronger government regulation is urgently needed.

Thus, I respectfully call for the following urgent measures at both the national and local levels:

First, the removal or suspension of fuel excise taxes and VAT on petroleum products. At a time when fuel prices are already high, the continued imposition of these taxes only deepens the burden on our people.

Second, the regulation of the oil industry to ensure transparency, accountability, and pricing mechanisms that serve the public interest—not solely corporate profit.

Third, the expansion of free ride programs for Dabawenyo commuters. As fuel costs rise, it is the duty of the local government to provide immediate relief. Additional buses for free ride programs can serve as lifelines for workers and students striving to meet their daily needs. We have done this during the pandemic—and we can do it again.

This crisis is not merely economic—it is about dignity, equity, and survival.

It calls on us to uphold the economic and social rights of those most affected. Let us not allow the burden of this crisis to fall solely on those who have the least.

*Taken from Coun. Pamela A. Librado-Morata's Privilege Speech on March 24, 2026.



Hon. Pamela A. Librado-Morata

City Councilor

1st District, Davao City