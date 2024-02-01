Wegotmail: A dubious endgame

The narrative of Cha-cha as a tool for the extension of power and the potential transformation into a Banana Republic raises alarms. It suggests a future where the nation's democratic processes and institutions are weakened in favor of a few.

Such a shift could undermine the very essence of the country's democracy and the principles it stands for.

Former Chief Justice Reynato Puno's agreement with Sen. Aquino's concerns about intensified political dynasties and the potential drawbacks of a federal government further deepens the apprehension.

The notion that Charter change without public trust and a robust anti-dynasty law would only lead to more entrenched political dynasties and further division is a dire warning.

As we delve into this complex and multi-faceted issue, it becomes clear that the endgame of this so-called people's, rather politicians', initiative may not align with the genuine needs and aspirations of the Filipino people.

In its current form and intention, the initiative is more about consolidating power and serving the interests of a few greedy people rather than addressing the pressing issues faced, especially by the least, the last, and the lost.

It is good that Comelec decided the other day to suspend all People's Initiative proceedings to make way for reviewing and amendment rules regarding the initiative. But until when will this conditional moratorium be?

The voices from Iloilo City's Dinagyang conversations with the youth are not just echoes of concern but a clarion call for reflection, action, and vigilance. The path forward for our embattled country should be one where genuine democratic principles are upheld and where the ambitions of a few do not drown out the voices of the many.

The true endgame of any political initiative should be the welfare and progress of the people, not the perpetuation of power by those already in control.

***

Doc H fondly describes himself as a 'student of and for life' who, like many others, aspires to a life-giving and why-driven world that is grounded in social justice and the pursuit of happiness. His views herewith do not necessarily reflect those of the institutions he is employed or connected with.