wegotmail: ABS-CBN on alleged internal dispute

ABS-CBN is aware of published reports of an alleged complaint filed by ABS-CBN board director, Federico “Piki” Lopez’s lawyers with the SEC.

The Board of Directors of ABS-CBN has consistently commended the ABS-CBN team for all their efforts and sacrifices to keep ABS-CBN afloat. There have been no recorded objections to these commendations.

Instead of publicly calling out certain employees, and as a Director of the Company, Piki should just engage the Board in constructive discussion. This public discussion is unfair to these employees and is uncalled for.

ABS-CBN’s entire workforce continues to focus on returning the company to solid footing. All these public accusations are painful distractions that take time and resources away from what is truly important to us. We hope our stakeholders choose to support our mission of public service rather than add further obstacles to our recovery.

The majority of the Lopez family has already stated that the issues in their family dispute do not involve ABS-CBN.

Huwag na po sanang idamay ang ABS-CBN sa isang away na hindi naman amin.

- ABS-CBN