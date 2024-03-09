Wegotmail: Akbayan Party President Rafaela David's Women's Day Statement

On the occasion of International Women's Day, we, in Akbayan Party reaffirm our unwavering commitment to defend women's rights and create safe spaces for women in our society. We raise our voices to demand justice for the countless women who are victims of gender-based violence and harassment, particularly at the hands of Mr. Apollo Quiboloy.

Quiboloy's despicable deeds, inflicting immeasurable suffering upon women, is impossible to ignore. His relentless assaults serve as glaring evidence of the entrenched culture of sexism, misogyny and violence festering within our society.

We demand swift action – the arrest and punishment of Quiboloy for his appalling acts of gender-based violence and harassment. Holding him accountable sends a resounding message: perpetrators of such vile acts will face the full force of justice. We strongly urge all senators to rally behind their colleague, Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros' call to hold Quiboloy in contempt and secure his arrest for defiantly snubbing a Senate hearing. Senators who defend Quiboloy, accused of heinous crimes such as rape and human trafficking, are coddlers of sexual predators and traffickers. Quiboloy squandered the chance to confront his accusers, opting instead to cower behind his supporters. This cowardly evasion must not go unpunished. The Senate must wield its power decisively.

It is imperative to recognize the connection between Quiboloy's abhorrent behavior and the culture of misogyny and violence perpetuated by former President Rodrigo Duterte. Quiboloy's actions are symptomatic of a broader pattern of disregard for women's rights and dignity, emboldened and enabled by Duterte's regime.

As such, the arrest of Quiboloy, a staunch Duterte loyalist and political crony, serves as a crucial test case in holding the former president accountable for his complicity in fostering a culture of impunity and violence against women. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to justice and the protection of women's rights.

Akbayan Party stands in solidarity with all women survivors of gender-based violence and harassment. We will continue to advocate for the creation of a gender-equal society where women are respected, valued, and free from fear. The time for action is now, and we will not rest until justice is served.