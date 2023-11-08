Davao

#wegotmail: Akbayan statement on the murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon

Murdered Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan Jumalon during an October 22, 2023 livestream, days before his fatal shooting.
Murdered Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan Jumalon during an October 22, 2023 livestream, days before his fatal shooting.Video screenshot from GOLD FM CALAMBA

AKBAYAN Party strongly condemns the shameless, vile murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon. This is an evil and horrific act that has no place in our communities. We extend our deepest condolences to the Jumalon family, and to all of his friends and colleagues in the media.

Akbayan stands for a free, independent, and safe Philippine Press. Jumalon's murder is not the first death suffered by the media under this administration'. The killings must stop. We call on the government to bring those responsible to justice. And to put an end to the culture of impunity and violence that continues to threaten the lives of journalists across the country. 

Akbayan
crime
journalists
Press Freedom
murder
Misamis Occidental
Philippine press
impunity
Akbayan Party-List
#wegotmail
Juan Jumalon
Attacks against media
Akbayan Party

