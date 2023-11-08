wegotmail: Akbayan statement on the murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon

AKBAYAN Party strongly condemns the shameless, vile murder of broadcaster Juan Jumalon. This is an evil and horrific act that has no place in our communities. We extend our deepest condolences to the Jumalon family, and to all of his friends and colleagues in the media.

Akbayan stands for a free, independent, and safe Philippine Press. Jumalon's murder is not the first death suffered by the media under this administration'. The killings must stop. We call on the government to bring those responsible to justice. And to put an end to the culture of impunity and violence that continues to threaten the lives of journalists across the country.