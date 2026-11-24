AKBAYAN Party, through its lawmakers in the Akbayan Reform Bloc in the House of Representatives and Senator Risa Hontiveros in the Senate, vows to put every provision and aspect of the proposed Pax Silica initiative under the microscope and dissect it thoroughly, particularly its serious threats to national sovereignty, the environment, and the lives and communities of Indigenous Peoples. Akbayan will leave no stone unturned.

This pledge of determined legislative scrutiny follows Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez’s remarks that plans to establish a Pax Silica hub in Tarlac would be institutionalised through legislation and brought before Congress.

Akbayan supports development, but it must never come at the expense of the welfare and interests of the Filipino people. The burden of proof rests squarely on the government to demonstrate that this initiative genuinely serves the public interest, not the other way around.

Akbayan will not hesitate to vote against any proposed legislation dressed up as development if it fails to meet these standards and protect the interests of the Filipino people.

- Akbayan Party