wegotmail: An appeal to the Czech and French government

THERE is no polite way to say this. What you have done, and what you may be about to do, risks turning justice into a hollow promise.

We Filipinos are truly disappointed.

The case of Zaldy Co is not a minor diplomatic issue. It is tied to serious allegations involving anomalous flood control projects in the Philippines. These projects were meant to protect communities. Instead, many were reported to be defective, poorly implemented, or even nonexistent. In a country that regularly faces typhoons and heavy rains, failed flood control is not just a technical lapse. It is a matter of life and death.

When floodwaters rise and systems fail, people do not just lose property. They lose families, homes, and futures.

This is why your actions matter.

The decision of the Czech Republic to release Co after his arrest raised serious concerns. It was a crucial moment where accountability could have been upheld. Instead, it created an opening. Now, with Co seeking asylum in France, the situation has become even more troubling.

Asylum is meant to protect those who are persecuted. It is not meant to be a shield for individuals escaping allegations tied to public harm and possible loss of life. Granting it under these circumstances risks sending the wrong message not only to Filipinos but to the international community.

We Filipinos are truly disappointed with what you did and what you are about to do.

Disappointed because this is not just about one man. It is about what your decisions represent. When you allow someone accused of involvement in defective flood control projects to walk free, you are not just making a legal decision. You are shaping the outcome of a justice process that affects real people across the world.

The Philippine government itself has already called for clarity and explanation. Yet what we see is silence, hesitation, and a lack of urgency. That silence echoes loudly for the families who suffered from flooding that could have been prevented.

Because of what you are doing, you are allowing a man linked to these projects to remain free and to enjoy liberty while questions remain unanswered.

That is the reality.

This is an appeal, not just as a matter of diplomacy but of principle. If you believe in justice, then it must apply beyond your borders. If you believe in human rights, then it must include the right of victims to see accountability pursued.

We Filipinos are watching.

And we are asking you to choose accountability over convenience, transparency over silence, and justice over escape.

- MARVIN YUAN