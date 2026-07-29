wegotmail: Animal welfare assessment on the July 24, 2026 flooding

THE recent flooding once again revealed a painful reality: while human casualties are counted, documented, and remembered, countless animal lives are lost without recognition. They are rarely included in official statistics.

Many families who evacuated brought their beloved pets to safety. Unfortunately, there were also animals left behind—leashed, chained, caged, or confined—unable to escape as the floodwaters engulfed their homes.

Some residents admitted they did not anticipate the severity of the disaster. There was little or no heavy rainfall in their immediate area, only warnings that the major rivers had reached above Code Red.

This led many to disregard the pre-emptive evacuation orders issued several hours before floodwaters rose to heights far above an average person.

The tragedy extended far beyond dogs and cats. Pigs, goats, and other livestock were also swept away by the flood.

As the waters subsided, some drowned animals were recovered, but many more remain missing. Families continue searching, hoping that their animals may still find their way home.

No assessment has yet been conducted along the coastal areas where many animal remains may have been carried out to sea by the currents.

This is not a new story.

Animals suffer the highest number of casualties in disasters. Yet their deaths are rarely documented.

There are no comprehensive statistics, no formal post-disaster assistance dedicated to animals, and very limited government response.

True enough, human lives must always come first.

But disaster preparedness should protect both people and the animals that depend on them.

Many households in flood- and fire-prone communities still do not have evacuation plans that include their animals. The number of animals per household may be fed and sheltered, but when disasters strike, the capacity to evacuate is challenging.

Most evacuation centers are not equipped to accommodate companion animals or livestock, forcing many families into heartbreaking decisions.

Some pet owners, believing that bringing animals is too difficult or inconvenient, leave them behind, often with tragic consequences.

Amidst the tragedy, there were also inspiring stories of hope. Many responsible pet owners did everything they could to save their animals by transferring them to higher ground before the floodwaters arrived.

Some animals that were released from chains or enclosures managed to swim to safety and were later reunited with their families. Others are still missing, and their owners continue to hope.

We have not yet heard of any post flood information drive on leptospirosis on animals and pets or other possible diseases that may affect the animals who survived the flood.

In response to these recurring tragedies, Bantay Hayop Davao is preparing proposals and recommendations for the Local Government Units (LGUs) to strengthen the inclusion of animal welfare in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery programs.

However, proposals alone cannot save lives.

This is why we continue to seek the support of communities, organizations, policymakers, and local leaders.

Animal welfare must become an integral part of disaster risk reduction and management—not as an afterthought, but as a shared responsibility.

Let us ensure that the next time disaster strikes, no animal is forgotten simply because they cannot ask for help.

– Bantay Hayop Davao