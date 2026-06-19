wegotmail: Ateneo de Davao University warns vs unauthorized fundraising merchandise

THE University has noted the circulation and sale of merchandise, apparel, memorabilia, and other fundraising materials bearing the University's name, logo, seal, trademarks, and other official University marks in relation to the recent tragedy involving Rene.

The University hereby clarifies that it has NOT authorized any individual, organization, business, or group to use its name, logo, seal, trademarks, or other intellectual property for the production, promotion, sale, or distribution of merchandise and fundraising materials connected to this matter.

The unauthorized use of University marks constitutes a violation of the University's intellectual property rights and may create the false impression that such activities are officially endorsed, sponsored, or accredited by the University.

Individuals or entities found to be using University marks without proper authorization may be subject to:

• Immediate demand to cease and desist from such use;

• Assessment and collection of applicable licensing fees, royalties, and damages arising from unauthorized commercial use;

• Appropriate administrative, civil, and/or criminal actions as may be warranted under applicable laws and regulations governing intellectual property and trademark protection.

While the University acknowledges and appreciates the goodwill and solidarity shown by many in support of those affected by this tragedy, all fundraising and related initiatives must respect established legal requirements, institutional policies, and the dignity of those involved.

The public is advised to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any fundraising campaign or merchandise sale claiming association with the University.

The University reserves all rights and remedies available under law to protect its name, reputation, intellectual property, and the interests of the community it serves.



- Ateneo de Davao University