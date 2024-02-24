Wegotmail: Babae para sa Inang Bayan statement on Charter change

Babae para sa Inang Bayan (BIBA) joins patriots, workers, peasants, activists, housewives, mothers, young women, professionals, churchwomen, journalists, artists, and members of LGBTQIA+ across the Philippines in celebrating Women’s Month with a movement to assert our voices against Charter Change at Bantayog ng mga Bayani, Bantayog Rd., Diliman, Quezon City.

Women from BIBA refuse to dance the Marcos Cha-cha that will further entrench foreign domination of the country and strengthen political dynasties and elite rule. The proposed Cha-cha would not only further expand foreign control of the economy, prohibitions in the 1987 Constitution such as bringing nuclear weapons into the country would also be removed. The politicians who are after Charter change under present conditions would not stop at economic changes but would remove term limits, current safeguards to civil liberties, and check and balance in governance.

BIBA, in solidarity with the other sectors of the people, declares that the urgent needs of Filipino women and the country are genuine economic and political reforms: an economic thrust that prioritizes domestic manufacturing and industries, creating more jobs and opportunities; support for local agriculture and farmers to ensure rural jobs and food security; an end to corruption and human rights violations including abuse of women and children; providing adequate and accessible social services; and asserting our patrimony and sovereignty.

As we hold Marcos Jr. accountable for the continued suffering of the majority of the Filipinos, we refuse to let the vested interests and political dynasties driving the Charter Change agenda drown our voice and further marginalize women and other sectors in our society.

We say once more:

#WomenSayNotoChacha

#IsyuNgInangBayanIsyuNgKababaihan

#IsyuNgKababaihanIsyuNgInangBayan

#BabaeParaSaInangBayan