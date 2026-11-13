wegotmail: BSP reaffirms price stability mandate amid inflation

IN THE face of a difficult combination of elevated inflation and slowing economic growth, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) remains determined to fulfill our mandate of pursuing price stability conducive to sustained and balanced growth.

Since monetary policy is unable to control the direct inflationary effect of recent global supply shocks, it focuses on the second-round effects of such shocks. In the BSP's efforts to bring inflation down, it takes important account of the weakness in aggregate demand. It is also mindful of the need to prevent the de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

Restoring price stability and safeguarding households' purchasing power are essential to rebuilding confidence and supporting a durable economic recovery.

We are carefully assessing the implications of the latest growth data for the inflation outlook. Future monetary policy decisions will continue to be guided by incoming data, particularly developments in inflation, inflation expectations, and economic activity. The BSP will ensure that monetary policy settings remain appropriate and consistent with its mandate of promoting price stability conducive to sustainable economic growth.

Signs of improvement would include easing inflation, more stable inflation expectations, stronger business and consumer confidence, and a recovery in investment and employment. These would indicate that inflationary pressures are subsiding while economic activity is regaining momentum.

- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas