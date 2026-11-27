THE BSP projects November 2026 inflation to settle within the 7.2–8.2 percent range. Higher electricity rates and LPG prices could put upward pressure on prices. At the same time, lower domestic pump prices may help ease some of these pressures. Favorable supply conditions could also bring down the prices of key agricultural commodities such as rice, vegetables, meat, and fish.

The BSP will remain vigilant and guided by incoming data, particularly on inflation and growth prospects. It will continue to assess the impact of the latest developments in the Middle East on the country’s inflation and economic outlook.

- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas