wegotmail: Budding Optimism, Steady Hope

PEACE advocates from Pilgrims for Peace welcome the November 28, 2023 parallel announcements of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), introducing their joint communique to push forward toward possible formal peace negotiations.

Even more, the expressed awareness of difficult economic and environmental realities as well as foreign security threats facing the country are sensible and worthy grounds for a productive restart of the peace process.

As peace advocates, we keep steady hope for how peace talks can contribute to realizing a just and enduring peace. At this time, it is important to recognize the significant impediments that must be attended to in order to robustly engage and negotiate, especially for the NDFP. In light of this, we encourage the GRP to take immediate action on the matters raised by the NDFP, most urgently the release of NDFP Peace Consultants so that they can participate in the peace process and the removal of the terrorist designation of the NDFP, Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New People’s Army (NPA) and Luis Jalandoni and other NDFP personnel under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. We also encourage a general, unconditional and omnibus release of all political prisoners.

Let this be a time to celebrate our budding optimism, while we also keep watch and guard against warmongers and peace spoilers who will try to maintain obstacles to restarting the talks and, worse, even create further difficulties.

With anticipation of the exigent establishment of negotiating panels, we look forward to fresh winds and a healthy atmosphere for taking stock of previously crafted and signed agreements to discern the way forward.

As peace advocates, we express our heartfelt thanks for the earnest efforts of those who have forged this breakthrough statement. Pilgrims for Peace is ready to do what we can to nurture this budding opportunity into full flower. We keep hope that together we can traverse the road to a just and lasting peace for the Filipino people.

- Pilgrims for Peace <pilgrims.peace.phils@gmail.com> FB page PilgrimsForPeacePH