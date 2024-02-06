Wegotmail: Call for unity of Sec. Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity

When we, as Filipinos, are united, there is peace, development and prosperity. But when we, as a people, are divided, there is instability, underdevelopment and disorder.

Let us therefore turn away from any call or movement that aims to destabilize our beloved nation, especially to separate Mindanao from the rest of the country.

For one, this call for separation is anathema to the letter and spirit of the Philippine Constitution, which is the bulwark of our nation’s identity as a people.

Second, it goes against the principles of a country which is already benefiting and enjoying the dividends of the comprehensive peace process that has put an end to decades of armed conflict in Mindanao.

As Filipinos, let us therefore continue supporting the Marcos administration’s peace, reconciliation and unity agenda. The dividends of peace are upon us and are now being felt by everyone.

The members of these former revolutionary groups are now playing an active part in nation-building. They are helping the national government promote genuine peace and sustainable development in the Bangsamoro through inclusive, people-centered moral governance.

Mindanao has already shed its image as a land of volatility, violence and armed struggle. It has now become a symbol of hope, mutual understanding and solidarity, and most of all, a shining example that good things come to those who choose the path of peace.

We cannot afford to go back to square one. We must learn our lessons from the past and apply these to all aspects of our life as peace-loving citizens. Let us always choose peace and remain united, as it is the only way to move forward as one people and one nation.