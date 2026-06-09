wegotmail: Carrying forward 6 centuries of friendship, writing new chapter in China-PH relations

THE year 2026 marks the 610th anniversary of the Sulu tribute mission to China. In 1417, the rulers of Sulu Archipelago undertook a historic voyage to China and established friendly relations with the Chinese people, writing a new chapter in the history of relations between the two sides.

Bound by geographical proximity and cultural affinity, China and the Philippines have enjoyed friendly exchanges. Peace, mutual benefit, and strong connections between the peoples have remained the defining features of bilateral relations. Driven by trade along the Maritime Silk Road, sustained people-to-people exchanges and regular official interactions.

The two countries share a deep and enduring friendship that strengthens over time. It has laid a solid foundation for practical cooperation and cultural exchanges in the new era and demonstrated the broad prospects of China-Philippines friendship.

With Davao City at its core, Mindanao has become a vivid example for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the Philippines. Over the years, both sides have maintained

steady official exchanges and strengthened sister-city partnerships. Cooperation in fields including city governance, modern agriculture, cultural tourism and livelihood development has yielded fruitful results.

Practical and efficient cooperation mechanisms have been established, promoting broader exchanges and providing strong support for local cooperation between the two countries.

The overseas Chinese community serves as an important bridge between the people of China and the Philippines. Generations of overseas Chinese in Davao have settled and thrived locally, engaging deeply in business and industry with integrity and dedication, and have fully integrated into local social development. They have actively participated in charitable and public welfare activities such as poverty alleviation and disaster relief, while taking the initiative to preserve and promote the finest aspects of traditional Chinese culture.

Bound by a shared sense of heritage and affection for their ancestral roots, they have connected the peoples of the two countries, and through their sense of responsibility and commitment, built bridges of friendship between China and the Philippines.

In recent years, many Chinese enterprises and investors have deepened their engagement in Mindanao. Guided by local strengths and development needs, they have actively participated in development across key sectors.

Through quality investment, advanced technology and management expertise, they have helped enhance the local industrial system, boost economic vitality and create numerous jobs, delivering complementary strengths and mutually beneficial outcomes for both sides.

Six centuries of friendly exchanges have brought our peoples closer together, and a new journey of shared development lies ahead.

As China and the Philippines approach the 51st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Chinese Consulate General in Davao will remain committed to

good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

We will continue to promote official and people-to-people exchanges, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and carry forward the traditional friendship between China and the Philippines, ensuring it is passed on from generation to generation.

- Ms. Zhao Xiuzhen

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao