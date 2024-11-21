wegotmail: Catalunan Grande residents on illegal quarrying

WE, residents of Barangay Catalunan Grande in Davao City, are writing to your publication to express our concern about the slow investigation being conducted on the September 17 incident involving illegal quarrying and mining activities in our community.

The case involves the arrest of four individuals who were caught while engaged in unauthorized soil extraction and mining and quarrying activities at Purok 41 Saavedra Relocation. These people are now

facing charges for violation of RA 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, after they failed to show the required permits for their operation. Two backhoe trucks and one dump truck were also seized during the inspection conducted by the Talomo police station operatives and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, the City Environmental and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and local officials.

We suspect that authorities are trying to cover-up the case because of the involvement of Mr. Enzo Magno, who is the son of Mr. Leo Magno, the secretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (Opamine) and chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

We have already informed investigators that Mr. Enzo Magno has been seen several times at the quarry site. He would arrive in his luxury car accompanied by his armed bodyguards and talk and meet with the quarry and mining operation supervisors.

We fear that authorities have not properly looked into this information if they have even checked it out. We think that investigators are afraid of reprisal from the powers-that-be, which could be why they are not acting on this.

There are also other issues that have made us suspect that a cover-up is ongoing.

One of these is the deliberate refusal of police authorities to find out the owners of the quarry site, which would be easy by just checking with the records of the local government.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Davao City is also saying that it does not have in its system the name of the owner/s of the two backhoes that were seized during the operation, which is hard to believe because all heavy equipment machines are supposed to be registered with the LTO.

We have appealed to the authorities to fast-track their investigation and to spill the beans on the real owners of the quarry site. But our calls have fallen on deaf ears. That is why we are writing to your publication to help us with this.

- J. Dungog

Brgy. Catalunan Grande

Davao City

21 November 2024