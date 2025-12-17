wegotmail: CEAP statement on the ongoing bicameral budget deliberations

THE Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines welcomes the historic livestreaming of the bicameral budget deliberations as a meaningful step toward transparency and public participation. For the first time, Filipinos witness the difficult choices and compromises, as well as issues addressed and ignored, that shape public spending.

We affirm the prioritization of education through the largest education budget in history and the renewed support for Project NOAH, both of which signal a commitment to long-term human development, scientific integrity, and the protection of life.

At the same time, the livestream laid bare persistent weaknesses in governance that demand reform. The realignment of funds across agencies without fully addressing systemic risks, and the continued reliance on patronage-based mechanisms such as medical assistance coursed through guarantee letters, reveal a troubling truth, that public resources still remain subject to political discretion rather than grounded in rights-based, accountable systems.

While immediate assistance to the poor is necessary, charity mediated by political favor cannot replace strong public institutions that deliver healthcare, infrastructure, and social protection as a matter of justice.

As bicameral deliberations continue, CEAP respectfully urges legislators to safeguard allocations that directly strengthen public institutions and ensure that essential services are delivered equitably and sustainably. While immediate assistance to vulnerable sectors remains important, lasting social protection is best achieved through transparent, rights-based systems that reduce reliance on discretionary mechanisms and uphold accountability in the use of public funds.

In this decisive stage of the budget process, we call on lawmakers and implementing agencies to uphold transparency, evidence-based planning, and ethical stewardship in finalizing national priorities. We likewise call on educational institutions to help form socially aware learners who understand the public budget as a moral document and who are prepared to engage constructively in democratic life.

We encourage civil society, the private sector, and citizens to remain attentive and engaged, recognizing that meaningful participation includes informed vigilance as decisions are being made.