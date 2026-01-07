wegotmail: Cebu Pacific statement on cancelled bookings due to use of fraudulent credit cards

CEBU Pacific has cancelled bookings that were purchased using fraudulent credit cards.

Following an investigation, the airline determined that certain individuals used stolen or unauthorized credit cards to book Cebu Pacific flights, which were subsequently converted into Travel Funds. These Travel Funds were then used to illegally resell flights through unauthorized channels.

The individuals involved were found to be offering Cebu Pacific flights for sale through the following Facebook groups:

· Cebu Pacific Refund - https://www.facebook.com/groups/426610031927684

· Cebu Pacific Travel Fund (For Sale) - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1016560490256609

· Cebu Pacific Air - https://www.facebook.com/groups/CebuPacificAirPh

· CEBU PACIFIC PISO FARE//PROMO TICKET//LOW FARE - https://www.facebook.com/groups/1271257087394124/?ref=share&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=YZUtFi8OGJ…

Cebu Pacific is coordinating closely with authorities to continue investigating groups engaged in the illegal sale of Cebu Pacific flights on social media platforms and to protect passengers from fraudulent activities.

Passengers affected by the cancelled bookings have been sent notifications and are advised to book new flights through www.cebupacificair.com using a valid and authorized form of payment should they wish to proceed with their travel plans.

Cebu Pacific strongly reminds all passengers to book their flights only through CEB’s official website, mobile app, or accredited travel partners to ensure access to the airline’s guaranteed lowest fares and legitimate booking services.

Passengers are strongly advised against transacting with unauthorized sellers, as doing so may result in invalid or incomplete bookings, additional charges, or disrupted travel plans. Only CEB’s official channels and affiliated travel agencies are authorized to sell genuine CEB flights.

Customers who transact through unauthorized channels and agents may not be able to:

· Receive a complete booking and ticket due to incorrect fares

· Do online check-in

· Rebook

· Refund

· Add bags or meals