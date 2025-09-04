wegotmail: CEGP on Goma’s apology towards insinuating ‘media spin’ and data privacy breaches against journalists

“AN APOLOGY is appropriate, but this does not absolve Leyte Representative Richard Gomez of accountability for the data privacy breaches against journalists and his disregard for the people's right to information. This does not exempt him from accountability for his irresponsible commentary, which perpetuated misinformation and ran counter to the ethical standards expected of public officials and media practitioners alike," Brell Lacerna, CEGP National Spokesperson, said.

On August 28, Gomez, in a Facebook post, lashed out at journalists who sought his response regarding Matag-ob, Leyte Mayor Bernie Tacoy's allegations of corruption related to poorly constructed flood control projects. He accused them of stubbornly promoting a "media spin" against him and posted screenshots of their messages on Facebook—including their names and contact numbers. He only retracted these after media unions, outlets, and journalist groups criticized his irresponsible actions.

“Gomez’s act is not only unprofessional but also sets a dangerous precedent for manufactured attacks against watchdogs like the free press, who serve as our eyes in government affairs. Insinuating a ‘media spin’ is a prime example of vilification. It also undermines our freedom of information, especially concerning projects that affect our safety and welfare,” Lacerna asserted.

“It is deeply discouraging for the youth, especially student journalists, to witness public officials vilify journalists by simply fulfilling their professional duties. This must serve as a warning. Public officials must always remain accountable to the Filipino people. They have sworn to serve with transparency and must unconditionally uphold this duty at all times. Gomez's attitude reveals a disregard for this mandate,”

“Beyond apologies, Gomez must answer questions regarding the anomalous and substandard flood control projects in his district. The public gained nothing from his unfounded Facebook rants. Student publications and media groups must courageously demand clear and unreserved responses from public officials, as Filipinos have the fundamental right to be informed”.

“We also reiterate to Representative Gomez that public figures, like him, must exemplify integrity, respect the rule of law, and adhere to ethical norms in the digital information environment,” Lacerna concluded.

-CEGP