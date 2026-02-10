wegotmail: Chikiting Ligtas, not ugtas

IT IS that time of the season again when children are being vaccinated against measles and rubella. The last campaign was in 2023.

Sadly, fake news continues to spread rapidly on social media.

We often hear parents say, “Naa mi’y nakit an sa Facebook, makamatay na inyong bakuna.”

This kind of statement creates ugtas, which generally refers to extreme impatience, irritation, or emotional exhaustion caused by fear and misinformation rather than facts.

I understand that these fears are rooted in past experiences, but the vaccine being used today is not new.

It is a long proven vaccine that has been safe and effective for many years. In fact, no one in history has died because of the measles and rubella vaccine used in the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MRSIA).

Before we judge or close our minds, let us pause and think critically. Vaccines save lives.

I am grateful to our Local Government Units, especially in the Davao Region and across Mindanao, for standing firm and spreading accurate and positive information about vaccination.

Trust your health partners. Doctors, nurses, midwives, and Barangay Health Workers are here to help and protect our children. Visit your nearest health center and have your child vaccinated, from six months old up to children below five years old.

Let us not create ugtas ourselves. Let us choose trust over doubt. Together, let us keep our chikiting ligtas from tipdas.

- George Evan Borinaga Cuadrillero