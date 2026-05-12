wegotmail: CJ Hirro on claims of political pressure

TO THE Filipino people, thank you for your support and concern. I am CJ Hirro, innocent and very much alive. Days ago, our team was given clear instructions on what we are to do in case anything happens to Franco Mabanta or anyone in our team. I did not know what that was about, but the instructions to me were these:

1. Secure your family and protect the truth.

2. Make sure this episode gets out there still.

I am now somewhere safe and protected by people I deeply trust. And so I am here now, talking to you.

This video you are about to see is not worth P350 million.

Simply finding out that I was working on an episode about him was enough to get Martin Romualdez to mobilize his whole machinery to try to take down those who hold the truth about him. And now we see in full display the extent of power he holds with all the money he has and the lengths he would go to wield that power.

And to me, that makes this episode priceless.

Mga mahal kong kababayan, ito ang katotohanan na gustong patayin ni Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

- CJ Hirro, PGMN