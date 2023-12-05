wegotmail: Condemnations of MSU-Marawi bombing

DAVAO Oriental Second District Representative Cheeno Almario says the Sunday attack in Mindanao State University - Marawi undermines the principles of peace and unity, cincluding the progress made in rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction efforts in Marawi. The five-monthlong battle between the government forces and the Islamic State-linked Maute Group militants in 2017 should have been the end of it.

The Mindanao solon calls for a swift and thorough investigation on the explosion at a Sunday Catholic mass where initial news reports the death of four people and dozens injured. He says it is a “senseless act of violence” and conveys his sympathies to the victims, their families and the MSU community affected by the blast.

Almario calls the incident heinous, with the perpetrators showing blatant disregard for the sanctity of life and the pursuit of education by targeting learning institutions like MSU.

While encouraging solidarity among the people, Almario also appeals, “We call upon authorities to conduct a thorough and swift investigation to bring those responsible for this act to justice. In these trying times, it is crucial for the community to come together, support one another, and stand resilient against such acts of terror.”

- CHEENO MIGUEL D. ALMARIO

Congressman, 2nd District, Davao Oriental

House of Representatives Minority Leader and 4Ps party-list Rep. Marcelino “Nonoy” Libanan has condemned bombing attack on a Catholic mass service at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University (MSU) campus in Marawi City that killed at least four people and wounded more than 40 others.

“This cowardly attack should not go unpunished. No effort should be spared to bring the culprits to swift justice,” Libanan said.

“The full force of the law must be brought to bear on these terrorists who are bent on sowing fear among the public and creating mayhem,” Libanan said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” Libanan said, as he offered condolences to their loved ones.

Libanan authored the country’s first anti-terrorism law – the Human Security Act of 2007 – when he was chairperson of the House committee on justice.

“We are also counting on the regional government and the regional police of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to step up their counter-terrorism measures and responses,” Libanan said.

- Office of House Minority Leader Marcelino “Nonoy” C. Libanan (4Ps)