wegotmail: Connecting to a brighter future

ON TUESDAY, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Jing Quan and Senior Undersecretary of Department of Public Works and Highways Emial K. Sadain jointly witnessed a significant moment – the official handover of the Bucana Bridge. As evening falls, the entire bridge’s lights illuminate the night sky, adding a beautiful sight to Davao City. These lights not only brighten the night but also fulfill the aspirations of citizens on both banks for convenient travel, injecting new vitality into Davao’s economic development. It eliminates the previous detour inconvenience, drastically shortening commuting time and significantly improving the efficiency of people and goods movement. It connects not only the land on both sides, but also the interactions between people and the convergence of opportunities.

Notably, the Chinese Consulate General in Davao was established almost simultaneously with this bridge. In 2018, at the invitation of then-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China paid a state visit to the Philippines. The two countries issued a joint statement and signed various agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, including an agreement on Davao River Bridge Project with full assistance from China. It was also mentioned in the same joint statement that the Chinese Consulate General in Davao City was newly established. Like this bridge, we have witnessed the transformation and progress of this land, becoming a special symbol of our friendship.

Today, China's bridge-building technology continues to reach across the globe, erecting bridges of friendship, livelihood, and development. Guided by practical solutions and underpinned by technological innovation, bridges constructed by China have become iconic landmarks and calling cards for many countries. They provide crucial support in enhancing people's well-being, strengthening industrial foundations, improving investment environments, and promoting industrial upgrading. As the Chinese Consul General in Davao, I take great pride in this achievement.

Today, the Bucana Bridge stands ready to serve the community. By day, it provides a safe passage for our journeys; by night, it illuminates our way home with warm lights. It carries our hopes for a more convenient life and connects our shared aspirations for a brighter future. It will not only be a transportation facility but also become a new landmark in Davao City, further advancing the development of its coastal highway network.

May this bridge endure as long as our friendship and cooperation, forever renewed. May the lives of the people of Davao grow ever brighter and warmer, like the dazzling lights on the bridge.



- Ms. Zhao Xiuzhen

Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao