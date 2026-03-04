wegotmail: Consumers urged to keep a vigilant eye on Davao Light as expansion moves forward

DAVAO Light’s expansion is now firmly underway, and consumers in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro are watching closely – ready to hold the private power distributor accountable for every promise it made.

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative’s (Nordeco) petition

against Republic Act (RA) 12144, along with the enforcement of the Writ of Possession over Nordeco’s distribution assets in the Island Garden City of Samal, has given Davao Light’s

entry a decisive boost.

For many consumers, this marks a long‑awaited milestone in the fight for better power services. But celebration comes with vigilance. The Davao Consumer Movement reminds Davao Light of the commitments it made when RA 12144 was crafted:



1. Cheaper power rates – Consumers expect a meaningful drop in electricity costs. Davao

Light’s rates are already P2 to P3 lower than Nordeco’s, among the most affordable in Mindanao. We expect this advantage to translate directly into relief for households and businesses.



2. Reliable and stable power – Davao Light has touted its investments in a smart, digital grid. Consumers expect fewer interruptions, stronger protection against outages, and a system that finally supports livelihoods instead of disrupting them.



3. Transparency – We demand clear, consistent communication. Consumers deserve to know where their money goes, how decisions are made, and how concerns are addressed.



Let us be clear: Davao Light is a public service first, a business second. Every decision moving forward must prioritize consumer welfare.

The people of Samal and former Nordeco franchise areas have endured years of broken appliances, disrupted livelihoods, and punishingly high rates. That suffering must end here.

Davao Light promised change – now it must deliver.

As we welcome Davao Light, we also serve notice: we will be watching. Fulfill your promises,

prove that our trust was not misplaced, and show that this transition is truly for the benefit of the consumers.

- Davao Consumers Movement