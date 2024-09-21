wegotmail: Convenience over quality in government work

HAVE you ever visited a government office or seen a depiction of one, where clerks or front-desk officers wear stern expressions or act frustrated when approached? They raise their voices as if they hold power over you. This portrayal, often seen in older depictions of government offices, contributes to the longstanding negative stereotype that government workers are lazy or short-tempered.

It’s disheartening that, even today, such attitudes persist. Some government employees still act as if they are rulers of their offices, unapproachable and detached from the people they are meant to serve. Despite the Civil Service Commission (CSC) issuing guidelines to address these issues, the problem remains. Why do we still encounter such behavior?

The phrase “Public office is a public trust” is often quoted, reminding us that government workers take an oath to serve the public with dedication. Appointments often come with the expectation to act “in exigency of service.” Yet, many fall prey to personal frustrations, circumstances, or even toxic work environments, and forget the oath they swore to uphold.

Indeed, working in government can feel like being in a pressure cooker, with political influences, service demands, and even difficult bosses contributing to a stressful environment. But public service requires more than just doing the job—it demands resilience and the ability to rise above these pressures. Sadly, some government workers allow negativity to cloud their sense of duty, losing sight of the higher calling their position represents.

Regardless of the challenges, we must remember that government service is not an ordinary job — it demands commitment to the public good. When the pressures become overwhelming, it is essential to take a step back, regroup, and remember the oath. If the burden becomes too much, perhaps it is time to consider leaving the post. Public servants must remain flexible, fair, and dedicated, always keeping in mind that their role is not for personal gain but for the betterment of others.

"Tandaan natin, ang serbisyo publiko ay hindi para sa pansariling kapakanan kundi para sa ikabubuti ng nakararami. Ipagpatuloy ang paglilingkod nang may malasakit, puso, at dangal. Sa bawat araw ng serbisyo, alalahanin ang pangakong binitiwan—hindi lamang para sa iyong sarili, kundi para sa bayan."

— George Evan Borinaga Cuadrillero

gcuadrillero@gmail.com