wegotmail: Davao Consumer Movement to Davao Light: Resolve billing issues

SOME consumers report that they have not received an electric bill for five months November 6, 2026, Tagum City – We are deeply concerned and disappointed by Davao Light’s continued lack of transparency and accountability over the billing problems experienced by consumers in its newly expanded franchise area.

Since July 2026, consumers in Tagum City, Island Garden City of Samal, Asuncion, Kapalong, New Corella, Sawata (San Isidro), and Talaingod in Davao del Norte have reported delays in receiving their electricity bills.

Others have questioned the accuracy of Davao Light’s meter readings, pointing out discrepancies between the readings reflected in their bills and those displayed on their actual electric meters. For many consumers in the former Nordeco area, the prolonged wait for their bills has become a major source of frustration. Some have even expressed a preference for Nordeco’s read-and-bill system, which allowed them to monitor their consumption and prepare for their monthly electricity expenses.

More troubling is the practice of sending consumers bills covering several months of accumulated electricity consumption. Some have received bills equivalent to four months of consumption, while others have been billed for three months. This creates an unreasonable financial burden and exposes households to sudden and substantial bill shocks, especially when consumers are given little opportunity to prepare for such expenses.

What makes this situation even more disappointing is Davao Light’s apparent indifference to the growing complaints. Despite repeated concerns raised by consumers, we have yet to see a clear, comprehensive, and satisfactory response from the power distributor.

Instead, consumers are simply told to check the mobile application, while personnel at customer service and collection centers are often unable to provide clear answers or concrete solutions. Davao Light has also failed to explain what consumers can do when confronted with accumulated bills, disputed meter readings, or billing discrepancies.

Consumers have every reason to question whether Davao Light is prepared and equipped to fulfill its responsibilities in its expanded franchise area. Did the power distributor take on more than it could handle?

Frankly, Davao Light’s performance has been utterly disappointing. We welcomed the transition five months ago with high expectations, believing that the change would bring better services, improved reliability, greater transparency, and more responsive consumer assistance. These were among the improvements promised to consumers.

Instead, we are left dealing with delayed billings, questionable meter readings, inadequate customer service, and electricity rates that remain high. After the support and confidence extended to Davao Light, this is hardly the improvement consumers were expecting. Consumers deserve better than delayed bills mounting financial burdens, and unanswered complaints. Davao Light must stop passing the burden of its billing problems on to its consumers and start taking responsibility.

- Davao Consumer Movement