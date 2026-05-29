wegotmail: Davao Light and Power Company statement on the implementation of RTC Branch 4 Panabo City the Supplemental Writ of Possession

ON MAY 28, 2026, the Sheriff of the Regional Trial Court Branch 4 of Panabo City implemented the Supplemental Writ of Possession, formally allowing Davao Light and Power Company, Inc. (Davao Light) to take possession of and begin serving the remaining 20 barangays in the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos).

The court order covers 16 barangays in Samal Island and four barangays in Talicud Island, namely: Adecor, Anonang, Aumbay, Aundanao, Bandera, Cogon (Talicud), Dadatan, Kanaan, Libertad, Licup, Linosutan, Pangubatan (Talicud I), Peñaplata (Poblacion), Poblacion (Kaputian), San Isidro (Kaputian), San Remigio, Santa Cruz (Talicud II), Sion (Zion), Tagbaobo, and Tagbitan-ag.

With this latest development, Davao Light now has possession of the distribution assets covering all barangays in Igacos. The company will continue to undertake the full range of electric distribution services across the island, including system operations and maintenance, customer service, billing, and collection.

This move represents another key step in the transition of electricity distribution services in the Igacos. It provides further legal clarity in the implementation of Republic Act No. 12144 and supports the ongoing transition of electric distribution operations within Davao Light’s expanded franchise area.

The company will continue working closely with government agencies, local government units, and other sectors to ensure that the court’s directives are implemented peacefully, orderly, and responsibly, and that operations transition smoothly.

“We welcome this latest development as we continue moving forward with the implementation of Republic Act No. 12144. Davao Light remains focused on delivering safe, reliable, and dependable electricity service to the communities within its expanded franchise area,” said Enriczar Tia, President and Chief Operating Officer of Davao Light.

“We likewise look forward to the continued cooperation of all concerned parties in carrying out the transition process in an orderly manner, always with the welfare of consumers as a primary consideration,” Tia added.

Davao Light reiterated that service continuity, system reliability, safety, and consumer welfare remain guiding priorities as transition activities progress in the affected areas.

The company also reaffirmed its dedication to rehabilitate and improve the distribution system to help address long-standing concerns on power reliability and service quality across Igacos.



- Davao Light and Power Company