wegotmail: Davao Light’s rate increase burdens consumers

THE Davao Consumer Movement (DCM) raises serious concerns over the recent increase in power rates imposed by Davao Light, following its expansion into Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

In January 2026, Davao Light raised its rates by P2/kWh, bringing the cost to P11.72/kWh from P9.71/kWh in December 2025. For an average household consuming 200 kWh monthly, this translates to an additional P400 on their electric bill, a burden felt directly by families already struggling with rising costs of living.

Davao Light explained that the increase was due to higher supply prices from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), citing several power plant outages that drove market prices upward. The company also pointed to the implementation of the new government charge, the

Green Energy Auction Allowance (GEA-All) under ERC Case No. 2025-127 RC, as another factor.

While these reasons may account for part of the increase, they do not paint the full picture.

Consumers are left questioning whether the billions being spent on Davao Light’s expansion projects in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro are also contributing to the higher rates. The lack of clarity and transparency in the company’s explanation is deeply troubling.

For years, Davao Light has been recognized for offering some of the lowest rates in the country.

This sudden and steep increase has come as a shock to many households, undermining trust and raising doubts about the company’s commitment to affordability. During congressional and Senate hearings for Republic Act 12144, Davao Light promised to keep rates low despite its expansion. Today, that promise appears to be slipping away.

Consumers deserve honesty and accountability. At a time when families are already overburdened by rising expenses, power rates should not become another source of anxiety.

Davao Light must be more transparent about the true reasons behind this increase and mindful of the impact on the communities it serves.

The Davao Consumer Movement will continue to monitor this issue closely. We stand with consumers in demanding fairness, transparency, and the fulfillment of promises made.

- Davao Consumer Movement