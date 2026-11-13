wegotmail: Davao riders demand fair fares, slam GrabFood rate cuts

Dole must act on the sudden reduction of Grabfood Riders’ delivery fares national following P555.75-M fine imposed on Move It

THE United Davao Delivery Riders Association (Uddra) calls on the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) to immediately investigate and take action on the sudden and drastic reduction of delivery fares received by GrabFood riders across the Philippines.

The sudden reduction in delivery fares occurred following the P555.75-million fine imposed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Move It, a company owned by Grab Philippines. We are deeply concerned and suspect that the burden of this fine is being passed on to food delivery riders through the sudden reduction of their already meager delivery fees following the announcement of the penalty.

Based on crowdsourced screenshots of rider earnings and booking records shared by riders in Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao, some delivery fares have reportedly dropped to as low as P1.00 per booking, while some riders have experienced reductions of at least P6.00 per delivery. These amounts are clearly unreasonable compensation for the time, distance, fuel, and effort required to complete each delivery.

UDDRA's own monitoring in Davao City has also shown how fuel, motorcycle maintenance, mobile data, and other work-related expenses significantly eat into riders' actual take-home earnings. Further reductions in delivery fares have only worsened our economic hardship.

We, the delivery riders, are not merely components of the digital economy. We provide the labor that enables these platforms to generate profits, yet we are denied the right to participate in decision-making and are not consulted on policies imposed by the company.

Such fare reductions, implemented without consultation, raise serious concerns about violations of the provisions of the Labor Code.

Under Article 100 of the Labor Code (Prohibition Against Elimination or Diminution of Benefits), employers are prohibited from arbitrarily reducing or withdrawing benefits and established company practices. Any unilateral reduction in compensation must therefore be examined, particularly when it diminishes payments that workers have regularly and consistently received.

Furthermore, Article XIII, Section 3 of the Philippine Constitution recognizes the right of workers to participate in decision-making processes that directly affect their earnings and livelihoods. Transparency, meaningful consultation, and collective representation of workers must therefore be integral to the process of determining fair compensation.

We therefore urge DOLE to undertake the following:

Investigate the reported reduction of delivery fares by GrabFood and other platforms nationwide and determine its impact on riders' actual earnings. Require Grab Philippines to disclose its delivery fare computation system and explain the basis for changes in rates, including distance, waiting time, travel to pickup points, and bundled deliveries. Ensure meaningful consultation with riders and their organizations before implementing changes that substantially affect their compensation and working conditions. Establish mechanisms to prevent arbitrary fare reductions and develop policies that guarantee fair, transparent, and reasonable compensation standards for delivery workers in the platform economy.

We reiterate our demand for an P80 base fare and an additional P20 per kilometer, as well as an end to unfair bundled delivery schemes that undermine riders' earnings.

The digital economy must not become a loophole for companies to evade their responsibility to protect workers. Technology must serve people, not be used to further undermine workers' conditions through corporate decisions.

- United Davao Delivery Riders Association