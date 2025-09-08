wegotmail: Department of Trade and Industry statement on the companies facing potential license revocation

Davao

THE Department of Trade and Industry will conduct a comprehensive review and release the full list of companies facing potential license revocation once the resigned Executive Director of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) submits the necessary turnover documents.

This review aims to uphold transparency and accountability following PCAB's board resolution revoking the licenses of nine construction firms owned by businesswoman Sarah Discaya. This also reflects DTI's commitment to ensure fair practices and protect industry integrity in government procurement and licensing.

- DTI

