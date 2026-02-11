wegotmail: DFA responds to China’s ban on Kalayaan Officials

DFA's reply on Chinese Embassy's statement banning Kalayaan local officials in China, Hong Kong, and Macau

The DFA notes the recent statement of the Chinese Embassy not to welcome Kalayaan Municipality councilors into China, including Hong Kong and Macau, on the basis of reciprocity.

While preventing the entry of foreign nationals into their territory is a country's sovereign prerogative, such actions do not contribute to fostering good and vibrant bilateral relations, especially in

reinvigorating people-to-people interaction, which both the Philippines and China have committed to.



- Department of Foreign Affairs