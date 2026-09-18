wegotmail: DICT statement on unresolved issues with Meta

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) fully understands and takes heed of the position of the House of Representatives leadership regarding the deferment of the Department’s budget pending the resolution of serious and long-standing concerns involving Meta. We stand in solidarity with the advocacy of the House and are grateful to its members whose rigorous interpellation continues to push the Department to further improve public service and uphold the highest standards of accountability.

DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda submits to the exercise by the House of Representatives of its oversight function. The issues raised, particularly Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (CSAEM), are grave threats that demand decisive action and full accountability. These are compounded by other persistent harms facilitated or amplified on major platforms, including online illegal gambling, cyberbullying, social media addiction, depression, and related mental health risks that continue to endanger Filipino children and young people.

Unlike other technology platforms that have demonstrated meaningful cooperation with authorities and concrete progress in safeguarding users, Meta continues to fall short of its responsibility and commitment to youth safety. With the enormous scale and reach of its services comes a corresponding obligation to implement effective, measurable safeguards, remove harmful content promptly, and cooperate fully and transparently with Philippine authorities. Accountability cannot be optional.

The safety and welfare of Filipino children must remain paramount. Technology companies that operate in the Philippines must be held to the highest standards of responsibility. Persistent failure to address these risks erodes public trust and cannot be tolerated.

The DICT remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting Filipino children online and will continue working closely with Congress, law enforcement agencies, child protection advocates, and responsible technology partners to strengthen child online protection measures and uphold a safe, secure, and trusted digital environment for every Filipino.

The protection of children is non-negotiable. All stakeholders, especially the largest platforms, must be held fully accountable.

- Department of Information and Communications Technology