wegotmail: Edsa Kwarenta: Fight for democracy

AS WE, a nation of free people and restored dignity, reverently commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution, we return in memory to the historical Epifanio de los Santos Avenue where millions gathered in faith, prayer, and determination to reclaim our freedom.

We remember the voice of Radio Veritas calling the nation to conscience, the moral leadership of Cardinal Jaime Sin and the CBCP, and the decisive stand of reformist soldiers who chose loyalty to the Constitution over allegiance to a regime.

Edsa was a “Rosary miracle,” a triumph of peaceful resistance over dictatorship, and a defining moment when ordinary citizens and families, religious leaders, members of civil society, students and youth leaders stood between tanks and violence, armed with a collective will.

Its memory is sacred not only for what it regained but because it reminds us that the great power of the people surpasses any force of oppression.

Forty years later, the lessons of Edsa remain urgent.

Democracy is never self-sustaining. It demands vigilance, active participation, and fidelity to truth.

Governance must be anchored in accountability, respect for human rights, transparency, and service to the common good.

The government is called to reflect on public leadership in the light of Edsa’s moral vision, ensuring that institutions defend freedoms rather than erode them, and that public office is exercised with prudence and unstained integrity.

To forget the lessons of Martial Law, tolerate corruption, or allow historical distortion and disinformation to prevail jeopardize the very freedoms that were peacefully won.

CEAP and CBCP Episcopal Commission on Catholic Education (ECCE) call on Catholic schools and educational institutions to declare February 25 as an academic holiday for reflection, commemoration, and civic formation. Schools are encouraged to hold Masses, youth forums on upholding truth and fighting for justice, and other meaningful activities that nurture ethical discernment, critical thinking, and active citizenship. Students and the youth, as heirs of democratic space, must cultivate the knowledge, values, and resolve to challenge injustice, misinformation, and authoritarian tendencies. Civil society organizations, human rights advocates, and movements must continue to guard civil liberties and ensure that the struggle for justice remains alive, while media practitioners are urged to defend press freedom and truthful reporting as pillars against abuse of power.

We also call upon the military and police to remain loyal in their constitutional duty to protect the people and uphold the law. We call upon business and economic leaders to champion transparency, ethical practices, and inclusive growth. We call upon families and communities to teach the next generation the values of unity, nonviolence, and principled engagement. We urge Congress and the Senate to act decisively against political dynasties, dismantle massive corruption in government, and commit to people empowerment through sustainable investment in education, ensuring that democracy is not only preserved but strengthened.

EDSA is not only a commemoration, it is an unfinished movement that demands vigilance, active participation, and collective resolve from all sectors. To honor it authentically is to combat revisionism, defend democratic principles, and build a nation where justice, dignity, and peace are lived realities. May the spirit of People Power continue to guide us in shaping a future worthy of the sacrifice, faith, and moral courage that defined EDSA forty years ago.

- CEAP and CBCP-ECCE