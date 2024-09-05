wegotmail: Failed PhilSys ID contractis a major blow to the credibility of the PSA, BSP

HINDI na ako nagulat sa cancellation ng kontrata sa PhilSys National ID contract. Pero nakakadismaya nang sobra dahil milyung-milyong Pilipino ang wala pang PhilSys ID. Dati ko nang pinupuna ang implementasyon ng kontratang iyan, pero nagmamatigas ang Philippine Statistics Authority, Department of Finance, at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

I am not satisfied nor appeased by the cancellation of the contract with the supplier of the PhilSys National ID. There must be investigations by the BSP and DOJ to determine accountability and liability.

Failed contracts like this erode the credibility of the national government and the agencies concerned.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and PSA must realize that this failed contract is a major blow to their credibility.

Strike 2 na ito sa PSA matapos ang kanilang malayo sa realidad na P64 per day per person sa food poverty threshold.

The PSA Director General should immediately resign his post for this PhilSys ID fiasco. He must go back to the academe where he will have the time to lick his wounds and undergo a serious reality check.

The BSP Monetary Board must immediately dismiss the BSP bidding committee officials who failed the Filipino people on this failed contract. We will accept nothing less.

This failed contract is also a Strike 2 for the BSP after that scandal that led to the resignation of two BSP officials.

Hindi pwedeng walang makakasuhan sa korte sa major kapalpakan na ito. Huwag hayaan na makatakas sa responsibilidad ang mga maysala. Mayroon dapat managot, pati mga padrino ng failed contractor.

The data of the Filipino people must be secured. That data must not become property of that failed contractor. That contractor must also be blacklisted from any other contracts.

Hindi ito ang unang major contract na mayroong major IT features na pumalpak. Klarong madaling nabobola o nagpapabola ang mga ahensya at bidding committees. Duda rin tayo sa technical capability ng mga ahensya at bidding committees na sumusuri sa bidding documents.

- REP. JONATHAN KEITH “ATTY. JOHN” FLORES

Second District of Bukidnon

Chair, Committee on Government Reorganization

Vice-Chair, Committee on Justice