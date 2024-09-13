wegotmail: Gabriela on the arrest of Quiboloy

THE arrest of Apollo Quiboloy is long overdue and marks a significant step towards justice for his victims. However, the government must not only focus on Quiboloy but also investigate those who aided him during his time in hiding. This includes a thorough investigation into any possible involvement of individuals in positions of power who may have shielded him from accountability.

Quiboloy must now face the charges against him, which include child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking. These are heinous crimes that have caused immeasurable harm to his victims, and he must be brought to justice without delay.

Let this be a reminder to Quiboloy that he is not a God. Harapin niya ngayon ang taumbayan.

- Rep. Arlene D. Brosas

Gabriela Women's Party